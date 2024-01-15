Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE JRS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.75. 99,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,656. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

