Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

Nuvei stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.66.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Nuvei by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 154,163 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Nuvei by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

