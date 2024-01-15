NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVEE. William Blair began coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.77. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $89.30 and a 12-month high of $142.23.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $306,790.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,031. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,228,000 after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,719,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after buying an additional 378,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

