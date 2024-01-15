Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.84. 1,472,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,322. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

