Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $120.95 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,114 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 11.0% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $120,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $305.56. 1,170,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,533. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.32 and a 1 year high of $306.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

