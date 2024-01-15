Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $451,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.43. 462,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,011. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

