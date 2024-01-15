Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $73.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,064,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,426 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.7% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $73,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,856. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.