Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,594,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,342,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.14 and a 200-day moving average of $377.46. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $273.89 and a one year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

