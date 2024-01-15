Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.64. 1,874,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,055. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

