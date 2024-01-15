Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 141 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.22. 563,353 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.