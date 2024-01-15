Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,505 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,658,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,832,789. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.