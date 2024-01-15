Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,056. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

