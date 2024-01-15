Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 4,380 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.9% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,833,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

