Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 624 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $76.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

