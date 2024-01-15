Oakworth Capital Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.9% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $32,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

JEPI traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $55.30. 2,754,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,878. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

