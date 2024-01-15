OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in December

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 932,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

Shares of OERLF stock remained flat at $4.15 during midday trading on Monday. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface solutions, advanced materials, and material processing in Switzerland. The company's Surface Solutions Division segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in industrial applications. Its Polymer Processing Solutions Division segment offers solutions and systems used to manufacture manmade fibers that enable customers to produce synthetic fibers.

