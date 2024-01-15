OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in December

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 932,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
Shares of OERLF stock remained flat at $4.15 during midday trading on Monday. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.
About OC Oerlikon
