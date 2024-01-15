OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OFSSH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.10. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $22.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

first source capital inc is a financial services company located in 151 applegrove st, sudbury, ontario, canada.

