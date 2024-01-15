Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for 1.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $32,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. 2,031,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

