Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Omnitek Engineering Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OMTK traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Omnitek Engineering has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Get Omnitek Engineering alerts:

About Omnitek Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.