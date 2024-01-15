Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Omnitek Engineering Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OMTK traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Omnitek Engineering has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
About Omnitek Engineering
