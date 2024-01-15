Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Onex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Onex

Onex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ONEXF traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.53. Onex has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Onex’s payout ratio is currently 4.10%.

About Onex

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.