Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Onex Stock Performance
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter.
Onex Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Onex’s payout ratio is currently 4.10%.
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
