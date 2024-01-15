Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $6.06 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

