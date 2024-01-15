Oxen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,510.77 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and $6,510.77 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,883.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00163424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.12 or 0.00587749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00063089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00359190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00199701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,319,519 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

