Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,027,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,302,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 123,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,489. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

