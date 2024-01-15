PAAL AI Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.21 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $106.10 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,662,790 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 775,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.14538621 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,905,964.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

