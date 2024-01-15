PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,725 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PACCAR worth $72,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 81.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.6 %

PACCAR stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.05. 1,966,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,978. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

