Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,815 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

