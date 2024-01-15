Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,179 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Airbnb worth $94,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.34.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,353,217 shares of company stock valued at $185,997,414. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $137.14. 2,481,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.42 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

