Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,417 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $56,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

MAA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.03. The company had a trading volume of 683,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,500. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.93. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 117.37%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

