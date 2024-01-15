Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 320,108 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 149.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,108 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $132,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.72 on Monday, reaching $225.24. 2,795,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,467. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.38. The company has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.