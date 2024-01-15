Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 432,044 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,044 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $49,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $61.04. 7,796,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,890,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

