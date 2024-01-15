Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,298 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $64,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,458,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,128,301. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

