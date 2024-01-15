Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,984 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $105,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,546,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

