Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $48.73 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,319 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of AON worth $48,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AON by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,014,000 after purchasing an additional 243,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,340,000 after purchasing an additional 523,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $300.24. 755,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,544. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

