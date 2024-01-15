Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $66.17 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,561 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $66,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.03. 2,983,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

