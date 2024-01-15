Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,204,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,642 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $123,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,218,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $261.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

