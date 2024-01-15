Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Trane Technologies worth $91,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.15. The stock had a trading volume of 553,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $247.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.82.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.