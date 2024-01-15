Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 0.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Booking worth $152,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Booking by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,492.15.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $49.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,502.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,304.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,097.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,222.16 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

