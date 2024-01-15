Papa John’s International’s (PZZA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.80.

PZZA stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

