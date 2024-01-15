Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE PNC traded down $3.62 on Monday, reaching $148.92. 3,013,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,422. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

