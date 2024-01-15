Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $306.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $311.05. The stock has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

