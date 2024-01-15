Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.6% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.27. 3,593,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.