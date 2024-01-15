Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day moving average is $131.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

