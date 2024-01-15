Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases 16,500 Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) by 111.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 80,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 41,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.36. 87,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,756. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

