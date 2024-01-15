Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,587,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,323,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.