Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $759.67. The stock had a trading volume of 497,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,256. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $453.65 and a 12 month high of $801.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $729.36 and a 200 day moving average of $675.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

