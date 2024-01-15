Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 96.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 205,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $668,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.