Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.95. The stock had a trading volume of 932,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,478. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average of $237.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

