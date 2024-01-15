Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.4% in the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.41. 1,955,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.86 and its 200-day moving average is $266.92. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

