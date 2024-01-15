Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.05. 3,010,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

