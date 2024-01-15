Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 5,878 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 840.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $374.49 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.18 and its 200-day moving average is $316.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

